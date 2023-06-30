Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,044 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.45.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EGP stock opened at $172.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.06. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $180.25. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

