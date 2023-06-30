Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 528 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 709.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $148.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

