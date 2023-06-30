Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after buying an additional 109,913 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT opened at $101.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.41 and a 200 day moving average of $104.30. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $120.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

