Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $20.24 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,212 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 56,812 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $335.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.64 and a 200-day moving average of $279.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

