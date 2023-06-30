Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $365,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Twilio by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,442,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Twilio by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,206,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,045,000 after buying an additional 1,124,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Twilio by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,384,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,740,000 after buying an additional 1,012,163 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $63.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $536,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,502 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

