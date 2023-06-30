Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $108.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.50. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,087 shares of company stock worth $5,583,866. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.