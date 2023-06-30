Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.35.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group Price Performance

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $107.84 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

