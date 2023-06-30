Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Shares of XOM opened at $106.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

