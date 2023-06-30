Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Increased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.4% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the first quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 187,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $431.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

