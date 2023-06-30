FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Holdings Increased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.50.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $4,152,832. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDS opened at $395.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $401.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.