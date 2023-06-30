Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.