Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Reduced by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,247 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $52.92 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.38%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

