First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

NYSE:XOM opened at $106.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $431.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

