First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.6% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 237,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 38,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 3.5 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock opened at $143.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $419.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

