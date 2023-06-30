First National Bank of South Miami Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.5% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 41.1% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 39,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 233,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 16,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $431.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

