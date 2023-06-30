First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Stock Position Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 411.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,336 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2077 per share. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.