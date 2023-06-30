Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Fortive by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 40,631 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

NYSE:FTV opened at $73.55 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

