Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,743,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,698,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.