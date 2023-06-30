General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $80.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $76.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.01. General Mills has a twelve month low of $72.16 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Czech National Bank lifted its position in General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in General Mills by 5.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in General Mills by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 33.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

