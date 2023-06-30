General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.56.

General Mills Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $76.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.01.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,206,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

