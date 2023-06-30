General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $82.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $88.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock opened at $76.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.01. General Mills has a 1-year low of $72.16 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 627.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in General Mills by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.