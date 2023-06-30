Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $44.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.