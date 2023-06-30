Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 149,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 99.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED opened at $89.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

