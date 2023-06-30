Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 230.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ingredion by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ingredion by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,091,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,910 shares of company stock valued at $842,394. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.2 %

Ingredion stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INGR. UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.