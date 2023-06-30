Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 371 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 265.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

