Gradient Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $233.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $300.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.52 and its 200 day moving average is $218.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.55%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

