Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 156.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.58.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $261.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.08 and a 200 day moving average of $233.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $265.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.