Gradient Investments LLC Buys 128 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 118.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after buying an additional 3,264,677 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,136,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 426,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,597,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,656 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VDC opened at $192.76 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

