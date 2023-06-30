Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.02 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

