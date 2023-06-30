Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58 and a beta of 1.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.57 million. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 1,066.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

