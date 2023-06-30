Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

