Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,197,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after buying an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after buying an additional 619,831 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.70%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

