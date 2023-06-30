Gradient Investments LLC Has $32,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $240.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $201.72 and a twelve month high of $248.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.23 and a 200-day moving average of $227.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

