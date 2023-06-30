Gradient Investments LLC Has $52,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

NYSE:EMR opened at $89.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.91.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

