Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 912 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $35.32.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.81.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

