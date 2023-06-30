Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 367 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,743,000 after buying an additional 3,054,345 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,874,000 after buying an additional 1,949,791 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 521.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,169,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,820,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,008,000 after buying an additional 1,054,265 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.98.

MNST opened at $57.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average of $54.04. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.