Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report) by 241.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 57,474 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3,211.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,076,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,414,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,100,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Stock Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.10. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $111.97 and a twelve month high of $218.24.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.