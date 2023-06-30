Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 2,710.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 13,876.7% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,047,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,092,000 after buying an additional 3,025,529 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,973,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,262,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 373,147 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,098,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 668,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after purchasing an additional 137,739 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $25.33.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

