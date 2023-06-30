Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,683 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 39,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS:KOCT opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

