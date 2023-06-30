Gradient Investments LLC Sells 109 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 85,458 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBB opened at $93.06 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

