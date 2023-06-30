Gradient Investments LLC Sells 12,568 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 93.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,568 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in ABB by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 131,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in ABB by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 133,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

ABB Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE ABBNY opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

(Free Report)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.