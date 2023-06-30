Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,478 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 68.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

ONEOK Stock Up 1.6 %

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OKE opened at $61.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

