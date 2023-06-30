Gradient Investments LLC Sells 201 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,081,000 after acquiring an additional 406,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,230,000 after acquiring an additional 118,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $75.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

