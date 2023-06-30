Gradient Investments LLC Sells 204 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 28.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 202.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 63,358 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 42,398 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,328 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX opened at $83.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $83.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

