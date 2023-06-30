Gradient Investments LLC Sells 232 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $119.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

