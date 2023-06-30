Gradient Investments LLC Sells 370,470 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,470 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJUL. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,528,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,834,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EJUL opened at $23.03 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.