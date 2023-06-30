Gradient Investments LLC Sells 4,031 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 412.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $33.34 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

