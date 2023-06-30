Gradient Investments LLC Sells 424,223 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 424,223 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 110.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $281,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FCT opened at $9.88 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

