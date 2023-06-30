Gradient Investments LLC Sells 4,987 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 13,002 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,023,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWX opened at $66.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average of $65.60. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.17.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

