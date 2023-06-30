Gradient Investments LLC Sells 644 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.